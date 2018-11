MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple suspects accused of being involving in several robberies have been detained by police.

On Friday, police began chasing a silver four-door vehicle through the streets of Memphis. The suspects eventually abandoned the vehicle at Castex and McKeller.

A subsequent search of the area led to multiple people being detained at Kansas Street and First Avenue.

WREG’s Luke Jones is gathering more information.

#breaking: K-9s searching for man who bailed on police after leading them on chase to South Memphis. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/f6KQlqYsrL — Luke Jones (@LukeJonesTV) November 2, 2018

Looks like police have captured their guy. Just saw someone being escorted to a squad car. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/rSzxjFnj4X — Luke Jones (@LukeJonesTV) November 2, 2018

Think I spoke too soon. Police have detained multiple people, but their helicopter is still up so they’re searching for someone. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/VpSsplhyYv — Luke Jones (@LukeJonesTV) November 2, 2018