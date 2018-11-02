× Memphis man pleads guilty to firing gun at Oxford theater

OXFORD, Miss. — A Memphis man pleaded guilty to federal firearm charges in connection to a shooting at the Lyric Theater in Oxford that left one person injured.

Desmond Bowen pleaded guilty on Thursday to being a felon in possession of ammunition, a charge that carries a maximum of 10 years behind bars.

Sentencing is scheduled for February 2019.

According to police, Bowen attended a party at the venue during Double Decker Weekend. A fight broke out and Bowen fired a shot upward. That bullet ricocheted and hit another patron, authorities said.

Video from the party connected Bowen to the crime.