Martin leads Tigers to exhibition win over CBU

MEMPHIS – Jeremiah Martin scored 24 points including the first 11 points for the Tigers as the U of M knocked off Christian Brothers 95-68 in its second and final exhibition game of the season.

Kyvon Davenport had 16, former Cordova star Tyler Harris 15 and the East High standout, Alex Lomax, did a little bit of everything, finishing with 6 points, 6 steals, 8 assists and 5 rebounds. The Tigers also forcing CBU into 28 turnovers.

The Tigers tip off the regular season Tuesday night against Tennessee Tech.