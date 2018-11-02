× Man accused of tying up, robbing elderly neighbor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 19-year-old has been arrested and charged with tying up an 87-year-old man and stealing his wallet and TV from his Frayser home two years ago.

Johnny Cole Jr. is charged with especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and theft.

Police say he broke into his neighbor’s home in the 3200 block of Morningside along with another person around 2 p.m. Sept. 28, 2016. They grabbed the resident of the house, forced him inside at gunpoint and tied him up with tape while they stole his belongings, police said.

Although the crime is alleged to have occurred in 2016, he was booked into the Shelby County Jail on Friday, jail records show.