Make a difference in a child’s life today! Donate to the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Want to make a difference in the life of a child this holiday season? The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program is looking for some Christmas elves to help spread joy to children across the Mid-South.
Donating online is very simple. Follow these instructions to sign up today:
- Visit the Salvation Army’s website
- Hover your mouse over the “How you can help” button and select “Angel Tree” from the gray drop down menu
- Scroll down the page until you see a red box that says “Adopt an angel” and click on it.
- Select your angel. You can select a boy, girl, or both a boy and a girl. You will then be prompted to pick an age group. Remember you can pick up to three children to help at a time.
- Enter your information and choose a drop-off location.
There are several drop-off locations this year:
- The CarreFour at Kirby Woods
- The Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center
- The Kroc Center
- Purdue Center of Hope