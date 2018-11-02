Make a difference in a child’s life today! Donate to the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Want to make a difference in the life of a child this holiday season? The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program is looking for some Christmas elves to help spread joy to children across the Mid-South.

Donating online is very simple. Follow these instructions to sign up today:

  • Visit the Salvation Army’s website
  • Hover your mouse over the “How you can help” button and select “Angel Tree” from the gray drop down menu
  • Scroll down the page until you see a red box that says “Adopt an angel” and click on it.
  • Select your angel. You can select a boy, girl, or both a boy and a girl. You will then be prompted to pick an age group. Remember you can pick up to three children to help at a time.
  • Enter your information and choose a drop-off location.

There are several drop-off locations this year: