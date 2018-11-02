Live at 9: McKenna Bray, Bruce Bruce & The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Author Chat with McKenna Bray

She’s a singer songwriter born and raised right here in Memphis, and now McKenna Bray is a published author. She gave us a sneak peek at her new children’s book, “Pippa.”

Comedian Bruce Bruce

No matter what you throw at him, Bruce Bruce does it all. This weekend he will be at Chuckles Comedy House to keep you laughing all night long.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Six awkward spelling champions learn that winning, and even losing, isn’t everything. It’s the The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and you can see it live at Theatre Memphis this month.