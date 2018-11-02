× Grizzlies win again in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY – Mike Conley scored a season-high 28 points to lead the Memphis Grizzlies over the short-handed Utah Jazz 110-100 on Friday night.

Conley and Marc Gasol, who 17 points, orchestrated a motion offense with deft passing that kept the Jazz guessing and out of position as the Grizzlies shot 51 percent to win their third straight game. Gasol added 10 rebounds and seven assists, often initiating from the high post.

Utah played without star guard Donovan Mitchell, the team’s leading scorer. He sat out with a right hamstring strain.

Ricky Rubio paced the Jazz with 22 points and Jae Crowder scored 12 of his 18 in the fourth quarter but couldn’t draw Utah closer than seven after Memphis’ big run at the beginning of the period.

The Jazz led by 12 in the first half but the Grizzlies used a 30-18 third-quarter advantage to move in front.

Joe Ingles sank a 3-pointer on Utah’s first possession of the fourth to get within two before the Grizzlies scored 11 consecutive points, including back-to-back 3s by Gasol and MarShon Brooks.

Shelvin Mack, who played for Utah from 2015-17, had 19 points _ the most he’s scored since he was with the Jazz.

Utah has dropped all three home games this season, including a 92-84 loss to Memphis just 10 days ago.