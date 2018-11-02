× Driver accused of trying to slam officer into concrete barrier charged with attempted murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man police say tried to kill one of their officers during a traffic stop over the weekend has been arrested and charged.

Jerry Moore was arrested on Thursday, four days after police say one of their officers pulled him over on Interstate 40 near Appling Road. It was during that traffic stop that officers identified the driver as Moore and realized he had a warrant out for burglary of a motor vehicle.

The officer asked for assistance taking the suspect into custody. After backup arrived, both law enforcement officers approached the vehicle and asked Moore to step out of the car. Moore refused, police said.

There was a brief struggle and then Moore put the car into drive and took off with the officer still hanging on.

Police said Moore deliberately crossed four lanes of traffic and side swiped a concrete barrier in an effort to hurt the officer. Thankfully, that officer was able to let go of the car before the impact.

The 29-year-old suspect was taken into custody on Thursday and charge with attempted second-degree murder.