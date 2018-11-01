Shelby County woman injured, suspects at large following overnight shooting
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman was rushed to the hospital overnight after she was shot in southeast Shelby County and now the hunt is on for the men responsible.
According to Shelby County deputies, the incident happened on Carmen Cove, near Lawrence and Hacks Cross Road just after midnight.
Law enforcement officers searched the surrounding area for several hours for two suspects, but called the manhunt off after finding no trace of them.
They are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.