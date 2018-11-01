× Shelby County woman injured, suspects at large following overnight shooting

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman was rushed to the hospital overnight after she was shot in southeast Shelby County and now the hunt is on for the men responsible.

According to Shelby County deputies, the incident happened on Carmen Cove, near Lawrence and Hacks Cross Road just after midnight.

Law enforcement officers searched the surrounding area for several hours for two suspects, but called the manhunt off after finding no trace of them.

They are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

Deputies are on the scene in the 7900 block of Carmen Cv where a female has been shot and transported to ROH in non-critical condition. Several deputies are still searching the area for two male blacks who are still believed to be armed. pic.twitter.com/HzU61zr9UW — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) November 1, 2018