Rooming house resident threatens to slit woman's throat, attacks her over lights, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A resident at a rooming house was taken into custody after allegedly threatening to kill and then attacking a woman over lights.

Police were called to Methodist Central Hospital early Halloween morning after the alleged incident took place Tuesday afternoon. The woman told police she was inside a rooming house on Foster Avenue when she and one of the residents, David Dockery, got into an argument over too many lights being on in the house.

Things escalated when Dockery allegedly told the victim that “if you turn them off again I am going to cut your throat.”

The victim said she then went to the front porch, but the suspect followed her. That’s where he allegedly pushed her, causing her to fall back against the door breaking it.

The two then became involved in a “tussle,” and at some point Dockery allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed her on the top of the head.

While being questioned by police, Dockery confirmed he was involved in a physical altercation with the victim and that he had a knife, but said he never stabbed the woman.

Dockery was charged with aggravated assault.