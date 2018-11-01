× Registered sex offender accused of touching teen inappropriately at pool

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A registered sex offender was arrested again after allegedly touching a young teen inappropriately at the pool.

The teen told authorities she went to her cousin’s place to swim on several occasions during the summer of 2016. While at the home, her cousin’s boyfriend – Jim Kelly – reportedly made advances towards her, calling her his “girlfriend” and “beautiful” while flirting with her.

When she and several other children would get in the pool, she said he would grab her between the legs to pick her up and toss her. She told police he never did this to any of the other children in this manner and believed he was touching her inappropriately for sexual gratification.

Another witness also confirmed to police that Kelly appeared to be flirting with the child.

Police said Kelly is a registered sex offender and was convicted of aggravated statutory rape.

He was charged with sexual battery in this latest case.