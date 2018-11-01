× Police: Memphis man arrested after pulling gun on ‘aggressive’ driver

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 62-year-old man was taken into custody after allegedly pulling a gun on another driver he says was driving aggressively.

The incident happened Wednesday morning on Interstate 40 near Sam Cooper.

According to police, Victor Bernabe was driving in the area when he said another man began driving aggressively. He told police he was concerned for his safety and so he came up beside the driver and then pulled a gun on the man.

The other driver followed Bernabe off the interstate where he called police.

Barnabe was charged with aggravated assault.

If you are ever in a situation involving an aggressive driver, you are encouraged to call police immediately. The Tennessee Highway Patrol has increased patrols on the roadways as part of Operation Grizzly, which aims to reduce the number of highway fatalities.