More than 100 tires dumped on city sidewalk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- The city says state officials are investigating after more than 100 tires were dumped on a sidewalk in Parkway Village.

The tires have been in front of the Fox Hollow Townhomes on Winchester Road since at least Monday, according to community activist Patricia Rogers.

"There are 107 tires lining the sidewalk here. Unbelievable," she said.

"They already be piled up nice and neat, but that still just makes our community look bad," said Ernest Beasley who lives nearby.

It's yet another eyesore in an area trying to change its blighted image, said Rogers, who has spent years trying to clean up the area around Fox Hollow.

"This is the work, I believe, of a tire company. No ordinary citizen would have that many tires in the back of their yard," Rogers said.

Perhaps not this many tires, but people living at Fox Hollow say there's also someone dumping tires at the back of the property.

One man told WREG that this forces the landscaper to take things into his own hands.

"When he see a lot of tires piled up, he'll just take them like usual, load them up on his trailer and he'll take them out to the side of the road and he'll dump them," he said.

Authorities don't know for sure who dumped the latest batch of tires, but they're working to find out.

Rogers doesn't think it will take them long.

"Winchester Road is highly populated with cars coming and going all day, so somebody had to see something," she said.

It's not clear when the tires could be removed.

The city said the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation is investigating, but the department has not responded to an email seeking additional information.