MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Thousands of people are in the dark Thursday morning following heavy rain overnight.

As of 6 a.m., more than 3,600 Memphis Light, Gas and Water customers are without power.

Lakeland, Arlington, Bartlett and Midtown appear to have the highest number of outages at this time.

MLGW said they are currently working to fix the problem.

