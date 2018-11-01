× Memphis man dead after early morning house fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man tragically died after his Kney Street home went up in flames early Thursday morning.

According to Lt. Wayne Cooke with the Memphis Fire Department, Andre Perry was killed after a fire started near the television in the living room. He said it appears the fire was electrical but that is still an ongoing investigation.

The family however told WREG’s Melissa Moon that the home didn’t have any power. They claimed the fire was started by a candle that was in the living room. They also stated Perry may have fallen asleep on the couch prior to the fire starting.

A cousin who lives nearby said he saw the smoke coming from the home.

By the time officials got to him he was unresponsive.He later died.