Live at 9: Steve Cohen, India Fest, & the Christian Brothers High School Band

Interview with Steve Cohen

From the mid-term elections to the other stories making headlines across the United States, Congressman Steve Cohen often weighs in on social media.

The representative from Memphis is running for re-election against Republican Charlotte Bergmann and Independent Leo Awgowhat.

India Fest

It’s an event that offers a kaleidoscope of music, food, art, fashion, language and more. And organizers of the India Fest hope to foster multi-cultural interaction and education throughout the festival.

Music with the Christian Brothers High School Band

The historic band at Christian Brothers High School is a unique ensemble that carries on the roll and tradition of the first bands at that school. Later this month, the historic band will pay tribute to local veterans.

Patrick Bolton from CBHS spoke with us on Live at 9.