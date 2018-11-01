× Hamilton High closed Thursday due to power outage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local Shelby County School will be closed Thursday after heavy rain overnight.

A spokesperson with the district sent a statement to WREG that said Hamilton High would be closed Thursday.

“Last night’s storms caused a complete power outage at Hamilton HS. Our maintenance team has assessed the damage and determined that it would take several hours to fix the issue. The school will be closed for students and staff today. We will keep families informed via call or text.”

Any questions should be sent to Shelby County Schools.