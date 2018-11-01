× Family friend: One-year-old on life support at Le Bonheur with severe brain injuries

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 1-year-old girl is on life support at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital after she was injured while her mother was at work, according to a close family friend.

The family friend tells WREG Courtney Raegann Smythe was hospitalized Sunday evening.

What happened to her is still under investigation. The Memphis Police Department confirms they are investigating but will not say anything else.

The child was under the care of her mother’s fiance during the time she sustained the injuries. The mother was at work.

We don’t know how she was injured. But Raegann has severe brain injuries and has undergone two surgeries.

Her family says they are hoping for the best and are turning to faith. They say the staff at Le Bonheur helped Raegann celebrate her birthday and Halloween while she was in the hospital.

Anyone who would like to help the family can reach out to Transformed Church of God in Paragould and Freedom Center Church in Jonesboro.

This is a developing story.