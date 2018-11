× Deputies investigating after body found on freight train car

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Shelby County deputies were also in the Woodstock area overnight where a body was found in a freight train car.

The train is on the property of DuPont on Fite Road, right off Highway 51.

Investigators said they are working to find out the identity of the person and the cause of death.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.