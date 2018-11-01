× Car break-in turns into gunfire in Berclair

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A car break-in took a violent turn just feet from where children were sleeping.

“I woke up to a bunch of police cars out here,” said Lonnie Rice. “It makes me feel real bad. They shouldn`t have been breaking into nothing.”

It happened just before sunrise Halloween morning.

Rice said a car with a very loud muffler and Memphis Grizzlies tags pulled in front of their home on Greenmount. He said it woke up his god-daughter and her husband, so they opened the front door to see what was going on.

They apparently saw a man sitting in the car while his buddy in a black hoodie rummaged through the family’s Tahoe.

Rice said the thief grabbed the SUV’s DVD player, hopped into the loud getaway car and fired several shots at his god-daughter and husband.

One bullet pierced the living room window and another damaged a truck in the driveway. Both locations were just feet from where Rice and four children were.

“It could have been worse. Somebody could have been shot or killed,” he said. “It`s stupid. These kids out here need to go out and get a job. That`s what it is. It`s stupid.”

As of Thursday afternoon, police have yet to make an arrest.

They believe the suspects were driving an older blue Trailblazer.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.