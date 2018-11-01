AR-15 being raffled off at DeSoto County Red Wave Rally

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — The DeSoto County Red Wave rally is being held Thursday night in Lake Cormorant as a current Mississippi state senator campaigns for U.S. Senator.

Sen. Chris McDaniel is running for the seat against incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith, Mike Espy and Tobey Bartee.

Like many rallies, there will be free entertainment, but there will also be gun raffles, including one for an AR-15.

“He’s asking the people of Mississippi to vote for him? I mean with all the killings and stuff, I don’t think that’s really good,” said Laura Thomas.

AR-15 rifles have been used in several recent mass shootings across our country, including Pittsburgh, Sutherland Springs and Las Vegas.

“I think the American left is always looking for a reason to be offended. But my civil liberties and my second amendment rights aren’t subject to their sensitivity," said Sen. McDaniel.

Sen. McDaniel says the AR-15 rifles aren’t what should be the focus of those tragedies.

“When it comes to those issues, we have to understand there’s a spiritual component in play as well and people no longer value each other as human beings. We no longer see each other as special and unique and that’s a big part of this.”

He says he won’t change his stance on protecting gun rights and firearms.

“I don’t need the American left to explain to me what type of weapon I need to protect myself and my family. It’s none of their business.”

He said he expects the winner of the AR-15 to get a background check.

We reached out to McDaniel’s opponents for comment but have not yet heard back.

His rally goes 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 5425 Church Road in Lake Cormorant.