× Suspect arrested after southeast Memphis home invasion

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 18-year-old man was arrested after a home invasion Monday afternoon.

According to police the incident happened in the 3000 block of Knight Lane around 3:40 p.m. The victims told police they were inside one of the apartments when three armed individuals entered and ordered them to the ground.

The suspects then took a woman’s purse, wallet, LG cell phone and car keys. They also grabbed the homeowner’s television and XBOX One gaming system before taking off in a stolen Saturn Aura.

It’s unclear how authorities were able to connect him to the crimes, but they eventually concluded that Lavarus McKinney was involved in the home invasion. He was taken into custody and charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, employment of a firearm and theft of property.