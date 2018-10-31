LIVE: Opening statements to begin in the murder of MPD Officer Sean Bolton

Mobile Users: Stream Live Here

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The trial for the man accused of killing a Memphis police officer is set to begin on Wednesday.

Tremaine Wilbourn was charged with first-degree murder in the death of officer Sean Bolton in Parkway Village back in 2015.

Officer Bolten was shot eight times. He was hit in the face, arm, hip, leg and stomach.

Police said if a stranger didn’t use the fallen officer’s radio to get help, he might have been left helpless even longer.

Wilbourn is already serving 25 years for a carjacking and other gun-related crimes related to the night Bolton was killed.