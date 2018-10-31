× Man accused in Raleigh murder arrested while at work

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was taken into custody while at work this week after being accused of killing a man during a robbery back in September.

According to police, Rayshun Townsend tried to rob a man in the 2800 block of Summit Arbors Circle in Raleigh on Sept. 30.

The victim, Jaylan Talley, fought back, resulting in a brief struggle. That’s when Townsend reportedly told police he pulled out a gun and shot Talley.

He then grabbed $700 from his hand and took off.

A woman nearby saw what happened and rushed Talley to the hospital. He later died from his injuries.

Police located Townsend at FedEx on Tuesday and took him into custody. He was charged with first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery.