× Local man accused of raping 14-year-old he met on Snapchat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local man was arrested after police say he raped a 14-year-old girl he met on Snapchat.

According to authorities, Kylan Price was chatting with the young teen on the social media site and was able to convince her to give him her home address. He then sent an Uber to her home on Monday, which took her to a hotel in the 1400 block of East Brooks Road.

The teen told officers that when she arrived Price raped her.

Price later confirmed to police that the two had sex. He was arrested and charged with statutory rape.