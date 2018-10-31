Live at 9: Food allergies, politics and work, & Men’s Cook Off

Sudden food allergies?

Millions of people across this country suffer from food allergies. But, an increasing number of adults are finding themselves suddenly allergic after having no history of it. How does this happen? Doctor Mike Tankersly explains.

Debating politics at work

A survey by Accountemps finds 31-percent of workers ages 18 to 34 have gotten into a heated debate because of political differences. Chris Compton explains the do’s and don’ts of political discourse at work.

Watercooler Wednesday

It turns out Americans are opening their wallets a little wider to celebrate the holiday. Latty with Q 107.5, Kevin Cerrito with Sports 56 and Cerrito Trivia, and Todd Demers join us this week on Watercooler Wednesday.

Men’s Cook Off

A Mid-South church is looking for a few good men in the kitchen. Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church will hold its annual Men’s Cook Off in just over a week. The event raises money for children in need in Memphis and Shelby County. Brian Harris and Phillip Ashley Rix join us to talk about the event and how you can get involved.