Lawsuit: Blytheville police crushed man’s windpipe, leaving him comatose

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. — The mother of a Blytheville man has filed a lawsuit against the City of Blytheville alleging her son’s trachea, or windpipe, was crushed during a September 29 arrest.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, claims 29-year-old Rashawn Warren remains at a hospital in Jonesboro in a permanent vegatative state resulting from injuries sustained during his arrest.

Attorneys said Warren’s medical bills already surpass $250,000.

An incident report WREG obtained indicates police were called after Warren had knocked at multiple homes in the middle of the night. In one case, the report claims he had tried to push his way into a woman’s house.

Warren ran from officers, before police said they attempted to use an arm bar to restrain him. Officers also stated Warren was tackled and that drive stuns were used on him.

He was charged with public intoxication, fleeing on foot and failure to submit to arrest.

In response to the lawsuit, Blytheville police said Warren was conscious and combative with medics when they arrived at the scene.

They said medical records show he had amphetamines and THC in his system the night of the arrest, but police didn’t make any mention of a crushed trachea.

In response to WREG’s request for body camera footage, they emailed a portion of video which appears to show police talking to a woman who had complained Warren was trying to barge into her home. They said more video was available, but that the file was too large to email.

The lawsuit claims a Blytheville officer used excessive force against Warren and that the officer has a history of excessive force. It also called excessive force an “institutionalized practice” at the Blytheville Police Department.