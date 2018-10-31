× Kroc Center continues Halloween plans as rain heads toward the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Rain in the forecast has affected Halloween plans around the Mid-South.

Kat Minton dressed up for Halloween on October 31st, the day she believes should be the holiday.

“I think [trick-or-treating] should be on Halloween. But you don’t want the little kids getting rained out and it ruining their costumes,” she said.

She’s talking about plans around the Mid-South to move Halloween to another day due to heavy rain in the forecast for Wednesday night.

“A lot of them changed it to yesterday instead of tonight because of the weather,” Minton said.

At the Kroc Center in Midtown, there’s no need to change the date. The annual ‘Fall Fun Bash’ is always inside. But this year, that means they’re planning for more trick-or-treaters than usual: up to 2,000.

“We ordered more prizes and candy to deal with the crowd that might come,” Kroc Center’s Health and Recreational Director Katie Veach said.

Organizers also say they upped the ante by calling in the Memphis Police Department for help. They didn’t want to take any risks with a bigger crowd.

“We contacted the police station so they’re going to help monitor the area,” Veach said.

But at least the organizers know they’re staying true to the calendar.

“There will be free candy and free prizes. What’s not to love?” Veach said.

The entire event at the Kroc Center is free for families. It goes from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. They will also have registration deals if you want to sign up for a membership.

Click here to see where you could take your kids to get candy this Halloween.