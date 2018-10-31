Body camera footage shows when officer in Martavious Banks shooting turned off camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- WREG received redacted footage from the Memphis Police Department of an incident in August 2017 on Person and Third.

The footage starts off with a woman in the back of as squad car.

Police documents state the incident stemmed from a traffic stop for a busted window, and the footage comes from one of the officers who showed up to help. His name is Michael Williams Junior, the son of the police union president.

At one point, Williams turns the camera off, and it kicks back on nearly 40 minutes later with the woman in handcuffs in the middle of the street.

Officers and the woman go back and forth as the officers lift the woman into the squad car.

The woman, Tamara Ingram, is eventually arrested for disorderly conducted. She later told WREG her side of the story.

"As they came towards me, I remember shielding and holding my belly and dropping down `cause I didn`t know what they were about to do," she told WREG's reporter Luke Jones.

Police documents state during that time when Williams' camera was off, the woman was checked by paramedics, released and reportedly kept causing a scene. Williams received a warning for turning his camera off.

Williams told Internal Affairs, "I was going to leave the scene. That's when I turned off my body worn camera. Before I left the scene, the individual became irate and began walking out in the street, and I felt she was a risk to herself and others and I detained the individual without turning my body worn camera back on."

Williams is now in the spotlight again for his body camera.

This time, police said he's one of three officers who turned off their body or dash camera at some point during an officer-involved shooting in September that left 25-year-old Martavious Banks in the hospital.

Investigators are trying to find out if he, yet again, didn't follow policy.

WREG requested the body camera footage from the other officers.