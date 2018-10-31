× Authorities conducting traffic safety operation in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol and Memphis-area authorities are conducting traffic safety operations in areas where crash deaths have been high.

Authorities say traffic fatalities have increased in Shelby County this year.

The highway patrol says there were 130 deaths in traffic crashes from Jan. 1 through Oct. 15. That’s 28 more than during the same period last year.

The traffic operation is called “Operation Grizzly.” It starts Wednesday and continues through Sunday.

The highway patrol says in a news release that it will be using data to target areas in Memphis with increased crash rates. Officials say the goal is to “decrease fatal and serious injury crashes, increase seat belt usage, decrease distracted driving, and reduce violent crimes.”

Another operation is scheduled from Nov. 14 through Nov. 18.