× ‘Armed and dangerous’ Whitehaven murder suspect arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested and charged after allegedly kicking in his family member’s bedroom door and shooting her and another man.

According to police, the incident happened on Monday inside a home in the 1600 block of Colebrook.

The victim told police she was in her room when Roy Webster barged in and, without saying a word, started firing shots.

Christopher Kinchelow was shot multiple times. He was rushed to the Regional Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

Webster was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and possession of a deadly weapon with intent to commit a crime.