× Woman injured by stray bullet in Millington speaks out: “It could have been worse”

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — Shelby County deputies are looking for four people after a woman was injured when a stray bullet came through her home in Millington on Sunday while her children were inside.

Investigators who responded to the scene were told an altercation between neighbors escalated into an exchange of gunfire. Authorities now say there was a shootout between four people in a green car and Ulysses Appling, 33.

“Me and my children were sitting on the couch, and then we heard the gunshots,” the victim said.

She says after they heard the gunfire they realized bullets were coming into the house. One went through the garage door, then a child’s pool and through the wall.

“I was sitting on the couch. But where I sitting, if I had stood up it would have hit my head.”

She was grazed by one bullet that hit her front door.

“I felt burning. I felt it on my side.”

Investigators say Appling fired through his blinds without looking outside after someone fired shots toward his house. He has been charged with reckless endangerment.

The victim says there is no excuse for what happened.

“He should have been looking where he was shooting. Because innocent people was hurt. I wasn’t hurt bad, but it could have been worse than it was. It could have been worse, and I just want to thank God,” she said.

She’s thankful her children weren’t hurt but no loner wants to live in her home.