× Woman accused of choking family member following suicide attempt

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South woman was arrested after allegedly choking a family member following a reported suicide attempt, police said.

According to police, officers responded to a domestic incident Sunday evening on Willie Mitchell Boulevard.

After making the scene, authorities spoke with Darnisha Bridgeforth who state she and another family member were involved in an argument. It was during that argument that the younger individual tried to kill themself by putting an extension cord around their neck.

Once the cord was removed, Bridgeforth began choking the family member until they passed out.

Bridgeforth was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. She has since been released from jail on a $5,000 bond.