Video shows thief stealing car near the airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is searching for a man who was caught on camera stealing a car near the airport.

Angel is well-known to customers that at the Exxon Hop off of Winchester and New Tchulahoma Roads.

"I just try to make sure my customers are safe when they come up here," she said.

She watched an alarming surveillance video play out in real life while she was working behind the register earlier this week. On the video, a white SUV can be seen pulling up alongside a parked black truck just feet from the store.

The owner of the truck left his keys in the ignition while he was in the store.

"A man hopped out and hopped into the man's truck. The man who truck got stolen, he tried to hop on the truck, but they were riding so fast. I guess he didn't want to hurt himself," Angel said.

The owner told police the thief pointed a gun at him and made threats, so he backed off. And while he might've been in the store for mere minutes, police say leaving the truck running was a major mistake.

And Angel says, unfortunately, too many people are becoming victim's to carjackings.

"You can be in the worst neighborhood or you can be in the best neighborhood. It can happen anywhere." she said. "But it has been going on in this neighborhood for the past three weeks."

She says she's tired of it and wants people in the area to stay safe.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.