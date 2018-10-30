× Third man accused of gunning down grandmother: ‘Somebody had to get it’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another man was arrested on Monday in connection to the death of a grandmother who was gunned down in front of her nine-year-old grandson.

According to the arrest report, Beverly Jacks was sitting in the driver’s seat of a Saturn SL2 in the 1300 block of Wabash when another car pulled up and someone inside opened fire. Jacks was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead on the scene by first responders.

The juvenile was not injured.

A witness was able to identify two of the suspects as Cortez Graham and Alfonzo Kennedy.

A Crime Stoppers tip led police to the car used in the murder. That vehicle was registered to Marlo Bemley.

During questioning, both Graham and Kennedy told investigators Bemley was the shooter.

Another witness corroborated the account of events. He or she told police Bemley told them “I didn’t shoot Big Hurt. I shot Mane.” After he was told the person inside the car was Mane’s mother, Bemley reportedly stated that “somebody had to get it.”

Bemley was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.