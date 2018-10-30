× Tennessee Highway Patrol adding more troopers on the roads to combat fatalities

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Wednesday you may see more troopers on the roads. The Tennessee Highway of Patrol is calling it “Operation Grizzly.”

“Right now, we are up 31 fatality crashes from this year to last year,” Lieutenant William Futrell said.

Since January 2018 there have been over 6,500 crashes involving injuries, and 130 people died. Most of the crashes occurred between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., which is why troopers will be out and about beginning on Wednesday.

“We’re going from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.,” Lieutenant Futrell said.

There will be as many as twenty patrol cars out each day. They’ll be in spots where deadly crashes have already occurred.

“The higher increase in fatality crashes in the state is inside the city of Memphis,” Captain Jimmy Johnson said.

Troopers will be stationed on the interstate and near a few precincts including, Airways Station, Crump Station, Mt. Moriah and Tillman Station.

“Knocking on somebody’s door and telling them their loved one is not coming home. I know they agree with me, that is the worse part of our jobs,” Captain Johnson said.

Investigators are also hoping to keep drivers safer from road rage after an increase in interstate shootings.

The no-tolerance “Grizzly Operation” will target distracted drivers, those under the influence and speeders.

Troopers encourage you to buckle up, put down your phone, drink responsibly and drive the speed limit.