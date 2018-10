× Police: Three in custody after chase ends in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three suspects are in custody after a police chase that stretched across the city ended in Orange Mound, Memphis Police said.

According to the report, the chase began at Cherry and Willow and ended at Barron and Baltimore on Tuesday afternoon.

Three suspects are in custody. Police say the silver Dodge Charger that the suspects were in was stolen.

This is a developing story.