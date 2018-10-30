× Police: Murder charge filed after woman found dead in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested and charged after police say he shot his girlfriend in the back of the head.

Police responded to the Graceland Cove home Sunday evening to find the female victim on the bedroom floor with a gunshot wound to the head.

Her live-in boyfriend Derearick Fisher told police on the scene that she shot herself during an argument.

However, the medical examiner stated the victim was shot in the back of the head. The death was ruled a homicide after an investigation.

Later during questioning, Fisher admitted that he shot and killed the woman, police said.

He was charged with second-degree murder.