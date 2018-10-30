× Police: Missing woman last seen with ‘armed and dangerous’ homicide suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police issued a City Watch alert for a missing woman who could possibly be in serious danger.

According to police, Pamela Griffin was last seen Monday evening in the 1600 block of Colebrook Avenue with Roy Webster. Authorities said Webster is wanted in a homicide investigation and is considered armed and dangerous.

They could be occupying a beige 1999 Nissan Altima.

If you see either of them, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.