Police: Man threatens to kill D.A. clerk over phone call

CORDOVA, Tenn. — A Cordova man was arrested after police say he threatened to kill a clerk at the Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office.

Scott Kaufman, 58, reportedly made a call to the office on Thursday and demanded to be transferred to Amy Weirich. When the clerk told him no, he allegedly became upset and told her he had ties to the Mafia. He then said if she didn’t let him speak with Weirich immediately he would kill her, police said.

The clerk took down the number and notified authorities.

Police said Kaufman has threatened several other people in a similiar manner.

During a call with an investigator Kaufman allegedly confirmed that he had called the office on the day in question.

He was charged with retaliation against a juror or witness.