× Police: Man stabbed following physical altercation over a woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was injured and another arrested following a physical altercation over a woman, police said.

According to authorities, they were called to the Shelby County Fire Station in the 9700 block of Beverle Rivera Monday morning after a man showed up with a stab wound. The man stated he was outside his home in the 9800 block of Huff N Puff Road when he saw his girlfriend and another man, Mitchell Hamilton, talking.

Having learned that his girlfriend and Hamilton were involved in an intimate relationship, the boyfriend confronted Hamilton and told him to stay away from her, police said. Those words led to both men making threats and engaging in a physical altercation.

After several minutes, the boyfriend reportedly tried to get into his girlfriend’s car and that’s when he was stabbed.

The boyfriend was taken to the hospital. He is expected to be okay, police said.

As for the suspect, police said Hamilton was located in a room at the Econo Lodge Motel. He reportedly had the bloody knife still in his possession when he was taken into custody.

Hamilton was charged with aggravated assault.