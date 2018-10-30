× Police: Man drove off with officer ‘partially in the car’ during traffic stop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man drove off while an officer was still in his vehicle during a traffic stop on Jerry Moore at I-40 and Appling on October 28, Memphis Police said.

According to the report, the officer initiated the traffic stop at 3 a.m. At some point during the stop, Jerry Moore drove off with the officer partially in the car.

Police Moore also attempted to run the officer into the median.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest and he’s charged with criminal attempt: second-degree murder.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.