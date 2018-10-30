Pass It On: A caring mother receives help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South mom is just trying to make ends meet. But due to some unfortunate circumstances, she's become a full-time caregiver.

Cecilia Gonzales is a hard worker.

She works at a local company cleaning homes and businesses. These days she's concerned about more than simply putting food on the table. Meet our play maker Pennie Nelson.

"One of my worker's sons was in a serious car accident on September 15. One was critically injured. So she's been unable to work since then, going back and forth between two small kids and seeing her son. I just know that she needs help. She's always been a giver and I just wanted to do something to help her," Nelson said.

It sounds like Nelson's employee Cecilia could use some help. It's time to 'Pass It On.'

We're passing on $300 from News Channel 3 and an additional $300 from our anonymous donor in Nesbit, Mississippi.

Just a few minutes later, we spotted Nelson as she approached Regional One Hospital. Once she was in the lobby she called Cecilia.

She didn't know what awaited her downstairs.

Nelson explained why we were there.

"I know what you've been going through with Carlos and the little ones. So they wanted to give you $300 and then they matched it. An anonymous person wanted to give you $300 to match it, so there's $600."

Cecilia is grateful for the help.

"It was a car accident. He was pretty bad. That truck flipped like several times. And he flew out the windshield," she said. "He already got his surgery on his back and his pelvis. So that went pretty well."

She's fortunate that her son survived the crash. Now she needs to work and provide for two small children. This gift along with a caring boss will help.