Paramount Staffing to hold job fair Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Paramount Staffing is seeking to hire for several positions during a job fair this weekend.

The job fair will be Saturday, November 3, 2018, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 5888 Distribution Drive in Memphis.

The company told WREG they are looking for forklift drivers, material handlers, pickers and packers to work the first, second and third shifts.

Pay ranges from $10 to $15 per hour.

Interested applicants can apply ahead of time on the Paramount Staffing website.