Memphis attorney Marvin Ballin dies

Memphis attorney Marvin Ballin, founder of criminal defense law firm Ballin, Ballin & Fishman, died Tuesday morning.

He was 87.

According to a biography on his law firm’s website, Ballin was a former South Memphis shopkeeper who switched to practicing law in the 1960s.

His son Leslie Ballin joined him in the practice after graduating from Memphis State in 1977.

Attorney William Massey called Marvin Ballin a legend, saying he learned a lot from Ballin and that he almost cried when he got the news Tuesday morning.

The funeral is set for 2 p.m. Wednesday at Baron Hirsch Synagogue, 400 South Yates.