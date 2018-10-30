Live at 9: Tim’s Coats for Kids, Halloween Food Safety & Brooke Fair

Tim’s Coats for Kids

Tim’s Coats for Kids is underway and our very own Tim Simpson is taking your donations. He joined us on Live at 9 from the Bartlett Walmart.

Operation Safe Community

For several months of 2018 murders have been down compared to last year. Officials are also seeing a decrease in the number of several violent crimes.

Bill Gibbons with the crime commission was here this morning.

Beverly Robertson

Beverly Robertson officially takes over as the Memphis Chamber’s interim president and CEO in January. She replaces Phil Trenary who was shot and killed during an attempted armed robbery last month. It’s a difficult transition and she’s making history doing it.

Halloween Food Safety

Wednesday is Halloween and the Shelby County Health Department had some advice for anyone planning to celebrate with parties or trick or treating.

Kasia Alexander was here with the guidelines to help keep you safe.

Music with Brooke Fair

Brooke Fair isn’t your typical teenager. She performed for us on Live at 9 and talked about her new single which drops this week.