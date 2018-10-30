× Jury selection continues for man accused of fatally shooting officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The jury selection process continues in the trial of Tremaine Wilbourn. He’s accused of shooting and killing MPD officer Sean Bolten in Parkway Village in 2015.

“It’s not an unusual case for jury selections for death cases to go for a week,” attorney William Massey said.

Day one of the trial started with about 140 potential jurors, and 85 returned for day two.

“You have to be the most careful in cases like this to be sure the best 12 people will be in the jury box when that verdict comes out,” Massey said.

Officer Bolten was shot eight times. He was hit in the face, arm, hip, leg and stomach.

Police say if a stranger didn’t use the fallen officer’s radio to get help, he might have been left helpless even longer.

“Death has a face no doubt. And it should have an impact,” Massey said. “Both sides, I think would be working on weeding out the extreme.”

Wilbourn is already serving 25 years for a carjacking and other gun-related crimes related to the night Bolton was killed.