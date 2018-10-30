× Four children inside Clarksdale home during deadly home invasion

CLARKSDALE, Miss. — Clarksdale police are investigating a home invasion that left one person dead, another injured and at least four children in harm’s way.

The incident happened Monday evening in the 900 block of Cheyenne Street.

According to police, an unknown man kicked in the front door and opened fire numerous times, killing 38-year-old Lakisha McGee. Another man inside the home was also shot multiple times and was airlifted to a hospital in Memphis for treatment.

Authorities said there were at least four children inside the home at the time. Thankfully, none of them were hurt.

If you know anything that could help police solve this crime, call the Clarksdale Police Department at (662) 621-8156 or (662) 645-1232.