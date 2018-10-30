× Cordova Target store to close its doors in February

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Target store will be closing its doors for good Feb. 2.

On Monday, the company announced it will be shutting down six stores nationwide, including the one at 475 N. Germantown Parkway near Trinity in Cordova.

Danielle Schumann with Target said it was a tough decision that came after several years of declining profitability at the Cordova store.

She said Target will assist the more than 150 full-time and part-time employees at that location to transition to jobs at other Target stores in the area. Historically, she said, most employees choose to transfer.

Target has eight locations in Shelby County and DeSoto County, including another location on Germantown Parkway near the Wolfchase area.

Two stores in Chicago, one in Milwaukee and another in New York will also be closing.