Clay County killer, victims identified by authorities

CLAY COUNTY, Tenn. — Authorities in Clay County have released additional information following an early morning shooting that left an 11-year-old girl dead and two relatives injured.
WTVF identified the little girl as Harley Evans. Evans, her father, the father’s girlfriend and another female juvenile were all inside a home on North Fork Road when police say Jacob Stanley Snyder opened fire.
According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, a bus driver in Whitleyville arrived at the home shortly after the shooting and discovered an injured adult female and an uninjured child waiting at the stop. The pair jumped on the bus and were driven to the Mount Vernon Fire Department.
That’s where they called 911 for help.
When police made the scene, they found Harley dead inside the home. Her injured father was outside the home.
Both adults were taken to a hospital in Nashville for treatment.
As for the suspect, police said Snyder fled the scene and was at large for several hours before he was eventually taken into custody by K-9 officers. He was charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.