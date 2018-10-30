Clay County killer, victims identified by authorities

CLAY COUNTY, Tenn. — Authorities in Clay County have released additional information following an early morning shooting that left an 11-year-old girl dead and two relatives injured.

WTVF identified the little girl as Harley Evans. Evans, her father, the father’s girlfriend and another female juvenile were all inside a home on North Fork Road when police say Jacob Stanley Snyder opened fire.

BREAKING: @TBInvestigation says Jacob Snyder has been charged with the murder of 11-year-old Harley Evans. He's been booked in the Clay County Jail and is being held on a $2 million bond. He is also charged with 2 counts of attempted 1st degree muder. https://t.co/9ro46qOXXN pic.twitter.com/pDQ7hAGTvx — NewsChannel 5 (@NC5) October 29, 2018

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, a bus driver in Whitleyville arrived at the home shortly after the shooting and discovered an injured adult female and an uninjured child waiting at the stop. The pair jumped on the bus and were driven to the Mount Vernon Fire Department.

That’s where they called 911 for help.

When police made the scene, they found Harley dead inside the home. Her injured father was outside the home.

Both adults were taken to a hospital in Nashville for treatment.

As for the suspect, police said Snyder fled the scene and was at large for several hours before he was eventually taken into custody by K-9 officers. He was charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

#PartnershipPaysOff: Thanks to the many agencies who participated in the search for the suspect in this morning’s shooting in Clay County. Here’s part of the team from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department, including K9s Maggie and Lucas! pic.twitter.com/VJ5kr08lLX — TBI (@TBInvestigation) October 29, 2018

This THP helicopter was instrumental in the capture of the shooting suspect. They essentially land on top of him in a river bed. I believe it’s the same pilot who rescued those people from Cummins Falls a few years back. pic.twitter.com/0XH9NKlHJ4 — Chris Conte (@chrisconte) October 29, 2018